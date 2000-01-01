Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW)

Market Info - CMW

Company Info - CMW

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CMW
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • ISINAU000000CMW8

Company Profile

Cromwell Property Group is an internally managed Australian real estate investment trust. It owns a small Australian portfolio of (mostly office) properties and also develops and manages properties on behalf of third-party investors. Its own property portfolio is near AUD 4 billion and it has about AUD 8 billion in assets under management for third parties.Cromwell Property Group is a property investment company. Its activities include funds management, property management and property development.

