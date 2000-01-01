CropEnergies AG (XETRA:CE2)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CE2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CE2

  • Market Cap€942.300m
  • SymbolXETRA:CE2
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0LAUP1

Company Profile

CropEnergies AG is in the production & distributing bioethanol for the fuel sector. Its product portfolio includes Bioethanol for fuel applications, Bioethanol for traditional and technical applications, and Gluten and Liquefied CO2.

Latest CE2 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .