CropEnergies AG (XETRA:CE2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CE2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CE2
- Market Cap€942.300m
- SymbolXETRA:CE2
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0LAUP1
Company Profile
CropEnergies AG is in the production & distributing bioethanol for the fuel sector. Its product portfolio includes Bioethanol for fuel applications, Bioethanol for traditional and technical applications, and Gluten and Liquefied CO2.