Cropper (James) PLC serves in the UK-based paper products industry. It provides specialist paper products and other materials through four operating segments: Paper, Technical Fibre Products (TFP), Colourform, and Group Services. The Papers segment includes the manufacture of specialist paper and boards and converter of paper. The Colourform segment includes the manufacture of moulded fiber products. The TFP segment includes the manufacture of advanced materials. The company's earnings depend mainly on its sale of paper products in the United Kingdom. It also sells its products across the border in the European market, America, Asia, and others.