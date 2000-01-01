Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a provider of staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions to healthcare clients such as private and public hospitals, government facilities, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, and physician practice groups, among others. The company operates in three business segments: nurse and allied staffing, physician staffing, and search. The nurse and allied staffing segment, which generates a vast majority of revenue, offers temporary and permanent placements of travel and local nurses and allied professionals, and other outsourcing services. The other services offered by the company include physician staffing, search for healthcare executives, and recruitment process outsourcing. The company earns majority of its revenue from the United States.