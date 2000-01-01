Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare Inc is a provider of healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions. The company operates three business segments: nurse and allied staffing, physician staffing, and other human-capital-management services. The largest segment by revenue, nurse and allied staffing offer temporary and permanent travel nurses allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. Clients include private and public acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and retailers. The company operates in the United States of America.Cross Country Healthcare Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions. The company operates business across three segments and mainly offers nurse and allied staffing, travel nurse, and branch-based local nurse in the US.