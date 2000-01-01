Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:32)
Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company that operates instructional driving schools. The principal activity of the firm is an investment holding with emphasis on transport infrastructures tunnel operation, the operation of driver training centers and operation of electronic toll collection systems. The company's Hong Kong School of Motoring is one of the instructional driving programs in Hong Kong. The School of Motoring provides training for both new and advanced drivers as well as training for commercial operators and public organizations. Fees from its driving school operations represent the majority of the company's revenue.Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the operation of motoring schools, tunnels and an electronic toll collection system and investment.