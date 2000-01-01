CROSSJECT (EURONEXT:ALCJ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALCJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALCJ
- Market Cap€36.160m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALCJ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINFR0011716265
Company Profile
CROSSJECT manufactures and markets needle-free drug self-injection system. It provides Zeneo, a prefilled, single-use and fixed dose device that can deliver drugs intra-dermally, subcutaneously and intramuscularly.