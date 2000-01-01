Crosstec Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3893)
- Market CapHKD72.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3893
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG257501034
Company Profile
Crosstec Group Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in trading of millwork, furniture and facade fabrication and provides interior design, project consultancy and interior solutions services.