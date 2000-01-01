Crossword Cybersecurity (LSE:CCS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCS
- Market Cap£22.470m
- SymbolLSE:CCS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BPFJXS57
Company Profile
Crossword Cybersecurity PLC is a technology commercialisation company operating in cyber security sector. Its products include CLUE, a cyber security research database; and Rizikon, a cyber security risk analysis tool.