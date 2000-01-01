Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRWN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRWN

  • Market CapCAD71.010m
  • SymbolTSE:CRWN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA22821L1040

Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc provides investment management services. It is a specialty finance company that provides capital to middle-market companies.

Latest CRWN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .