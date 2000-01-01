Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRWN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRWN
- Market CapCAD71.010m
- SymbolTSE:CRWN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINCA22821L1040
Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc provides investment management services. It is a specialty finance company that provides capital to middle-market companies.