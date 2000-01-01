Company Profile

Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts and wholesale clubs. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others and as private label goods.Crown Crafts Inc through its subsidiaries operates in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. It designs and distributes, infant and toddler bedding and blankets, bibs, disposable products and accessories.