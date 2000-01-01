Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCK
- Market Cap$7.477bn
- SymbolNYSE:CCK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINUS2283681060
Company Profile
Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures, as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.Crown Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest producer of metal packaging products. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. It operates mainly in US and Europe.