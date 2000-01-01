Crown International Corp Ltd (SEHK:727)
- Market CapHKD761.460m
- SymbolSEHK:727
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINHK0000313244
Company Profile
Crown International Corp Ltd is engaged in investment of properties in cities of Yingkou, Jinggangshan and Zhongshan of the People's Republic of China. The Company is also engaged in the hotel rental and food and beverage business.