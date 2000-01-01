Crown Point Energy Inc (TSX:CWV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CWV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CWV
- Market CapCAD44.470m
- SymbolTSX:CWV
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA2284622065
Company Profile
Crown Point Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration for, and development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Argentina. The Company is focusing on two geographic areas: Tierra del Fuego and Cerro de Los Leones.