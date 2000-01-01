Company Profile

Crownia Holdings Ltd is a specialty steel company. It is engaged in the business of importing and exporting specialty steels. The company's products include Carbon structure steel, Alloy steel, Mould steel, Spring steel, Bearing steel, and High-speed steel. It sells specialty steel products by virtue of the integration of Chinese strategic steel suppliers and steel customers. The company serves its specialty steel to various industries such as automotive, electronics, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, construction, pharmaceutical, and machinery and equipment. It has operations in British Virgin Island, Hong Kong, and China.