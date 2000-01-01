CRRC Corp Ltd Class H (SEHK:1766)
Company Info - 1766
- Market CapHKD218.207bn
- SymbolSEHK:1766
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- ISINCNE100000BG0
Company Profile
CRRC Corp Ltd manufactures products used for railway transportation. Its product portfolio includes rolling stock, rail transit vehicles, engineering machinery, electrical equipment and related parts, and environmental protection products.