Market Info - CRU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRU
- Market Cap$319.880m
- SymbolNYSE:CRU
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINUS22877P1084
Company Profile
Crucible Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.