CruzSur Energy Corp (TSX:CZR)

North American company
Market Info - CZR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CZR

  • Market CapCAD7.080m
  • SymbolTSX:CZR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA22889C1032

Company Profile

PentaNova Energy Corp is a Canada-based hydrocarbon oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a variety of diversified portfolio of unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina.

Latest CZR news

