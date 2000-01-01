Company Profile

Cryolife Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. The company has two reportable segments namely Medical devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue, On-X products, JOTEC products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Medical Devices segment. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Cryolife Inc is engaged in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It has two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services.