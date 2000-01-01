Cryptobloc Technologies Corp (XETRA:GR91)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GR91

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GR91

  • Market Cap€0.090m
  • SymbolXETRA:GR91
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA22905T2056

Company Profile

Cryptobloc Technologies Corp is engaged in developing and implementing crypto-currency services and blockchain solutions.

Latest GR91 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .