CryptoGlobal Corp (TSX:CPTO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPTO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPTO
- Market CapCAD22.020m
- SymbolTSX:CPTO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINCA22906K1049
Company Profile
CryptoGlobal Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of utilizing specialized equipment to solve complex computational problems to validate transactions on the blockchain. It also receives digital currencies in return for this service.