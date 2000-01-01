Crystal Exploration Inc A (TSX:CEI)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD3.440m
  • SymbolTSX:CEI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • ISINCA2292151081

Crystal Exploration Inc is a junior resource company focused on the discovery and development of gold and diamond projects. The principal business of the company is the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties.

