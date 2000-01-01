Crystal International Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2232)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2232
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2232
- Market CapHKD9.757bn
- SymbolSEHK:2232
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG2701R1011
Company Profile
Crystal International Group Ltd is an apparel manufacturing company. The company's operating business segments are lifestyle wear, denim, intimate, sweater and sportswear and outdoor apparel.