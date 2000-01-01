Crystal Lake Mining Corp (TSX:CLM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLM

  • Market CapCAD14.360m
  • SymbolTSX:CLM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2293051074

Company Profile

Crystal Lake Mining Corp is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company’s project portfolio comprises of Emo iron/gold project and Tom Cat project.

Latest CLM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .