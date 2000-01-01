Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (TSX:CPM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPM
- Market CapCAD14.570m
- SymbolTSX:CPM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA22938T1075
Company Profile
Crystal Peak Minerals Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates an exploration-stage entity focused on the development, construction and operation of a potassium sulfate project on the Sevier Playa in southwestern Utah.