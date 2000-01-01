Crystal Peak Minerals Inc (TSX:CPM.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPM.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPM.H
- Market CapCAD2.960m
- SymbolTSX:CPM.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA22938T1075
Company Profile
Crystal Peak Minerals Inc along with its subsidiaries, operates a development-stage entity focused on the development, construction and operation of a potassium sulfate (SOP) project on the Sevier Playa in west central Utah (the Sevier Playa Project). Using potash, the company produces products like potassium sulfate, magnesium chloride, and sodium chloride.Crystal Peak Minerals Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates an exploration-stage entity focused on the development, construction and operation of a potassium sulfate project on the Sevier Playa in southwestern Utah.