Company Profile

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc along with its subsidiaries, operates a development-stage entity focused on the development, construction and operation of a potassium sulfate (SOP) project on the Sevier Playa in west central Utah (the Sevier Playa Project). Using potash, the company produces products like potassium sulfate, magnesium chloride, and sodium chloride.