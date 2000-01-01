Company Profile

CSE Global Ltd is an international technology company. It is engaged in the provision of total integrated industrial automation, information technology and intelligent transport solutions and investment holding. The company provide network and security solutions, targeting to Mining, Infrastructure, Oil, and Gas industry. The majority of its revenue is derived from Oil and Gas industry. It has an international presence spanning across Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.CSE Global Ltd is an international technology company. It is engaged in the provision of total integrated industrial automation, information technology and intelligent transport solutions and investment holding.