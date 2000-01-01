CSI Properties Ltd (SEHK:497)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 497
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 497
- Market CapHKD2.648bn
- SymbolSEHK:497
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2581C1091
Company Profile
CSI Properties Ltd is a real estate company. It engages in the investment and trading of commercial and residential properties and hotels operation. It also engages in the securities trading and investment.