CSI Properties Ltd (SEHK:497)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 497

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 497

  • Market CapHKD2.648bn
  • SymbolSEHK:497
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2581C1091

Company Profile

CSI Properties Ltd is a real estate company. It engages in the investment and trading of commercial and residential properties and hotels operation. It also engages in the securities trading and investment.

Latest 497 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .