Company Info - CSL

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CSL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CSL8

CSL is the one of largest global biotech companies. Products are focused on two key areas – protein science therapies such as plasma-derived immunoglobulins for the treatment of immune deficiencies and neurological conditions, in its CSL Behring division, and influenza vaccines, in its Seqirus division. CSL has a strong research and development track record. The portfolio and pipeline include non-plasma products as the company broadens its biotech scope. Originally formed in Australia as a commonwealth-owned entity, CSL now earns half its revenue in North America and a quarter in Europe.CSL Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in research, development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of biopharmaceutical and related products.

