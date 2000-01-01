Company Profile

CSL is the one of largest global biotech companies. Products are focused on two key areas – protein science therapies such as plasma-derived immunoglobulins for the treatment of immune deficiencies and neurological conditions, in its CSL Behring division, and influenza vaccines, in its Seqirus division. CSL has a strong research and development track record. The portfolio and pipeline include non-plasma products as the company broadens its biotech scope. Originally formed in Australia as a commonwealth-owned entity, CSL now earns half its revenue in North America and a quarter in Europe.CSL Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in research, development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of biopharmaceutical and related products.