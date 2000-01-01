Company Profile

CSP Inc along with its subsidiaries develop and market IT integration solutions, advanced security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and high-performance cluster computer systems. The firm operates in two segments namely Technology Solutions and High-Performance Products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Technology Solutions segment. Geographically, the company generates major revenue from the Americas.CSP Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in developing and marketing IT integration solutions, security and managed services and purpose built network adapters, as well as cluster computer systems.