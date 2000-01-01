Csp International (MTA:CSP)
Company Info - CSP
- Market Cap€11.650m
- SymbolMTA:CSP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINIT0001127874
Company Profile
Csp International is an Italian based company. It operates in hosiery, bodywear and underwear sector. The company brands include Sanpellegrino, Oroblu, Lepel, Liberti, and Le Bourget. It operates in more than 35 countries. The company offers tights, stockings, corsetry, lingerie, beachwear and bath suits, and bodywear for women, as well as underwear for men.Csp International along with its subsidiaries is a consulting firm in different industries across the world.