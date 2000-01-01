CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (SEHK:1093)
Market Cap: HKD112.753bn
Symbol: SEHK:1093
Industry: Healthcare
ISIN: HK1093012172
Company Profile
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It mainly offers antibiotics, cardio-cerebrovascular drugs, diabetes drugs, and neurology drugs in PRC and Asia.