CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:317)
Market Info - 317
- Market CapHKD17.409bn
- SymbolSEHK:317
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINCNE100000395
Company Profile
CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Co Ltd manufactures military and civil ships and conducts off-shore engineering. Its segment includes Shipbuilding and related business, Steel structure engineering and others.