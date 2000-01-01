CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:317)

APAC company
Company Info - 317

  • Market CapHKD17.409bn
  • SymbolSEHK:317
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000395

Company Profile

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Co Ltd manufactures military and civil ships and conducts off-shore engineering. Its segment includes Shipbuilding and related business, Steel structure engineering and others.

