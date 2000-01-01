CST Group Ltd (SEHK:985)

Market Info - 985

Company Info - 985

  • Market CapHKD928.760m
  • SymbolSEHK:985
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2586J1094

Company Profile

CST Group Ltd, formerly NetMind Financial Holdings Ltd is a holdings company based in Hong Kong. Together with its subsidiaries, the group is engaged in e-logistics and mining. The majority of the revenue is generated from the mining business.

