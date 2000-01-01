CST Group Ltd (SEHK:985)
Company Info - 985
- Market CapHKD928.760m
- SymbolSEHK:985
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- ISINKYG2586J1094
Company Profile
CST Group Ltd, formerly NetMind Financial Holdings Ltd is a holdings company based in Hong Kong. Together with its subsidiaries, the group is engaged in e-logistics and mining. The majority of the revenue is generated from the mining business.