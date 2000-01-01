Company Profile

Operating in the eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue of roughly $12 billion in 2019. On its approximate 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal products (17% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (20%), intermodal containers (15%), automotive cargo (10%) and a diverse mix of other merchandise.