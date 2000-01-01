CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX)
North American company
- Market Cap$43.823bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CSX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINUS1264081035
CSX is a $12 billion railroad operating in the eastern United States. On its 20,800 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal products (18% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (19%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (10%) and a diverse mix of other merchandise.CSX Corp is a railroad operating company with operations spread across the Eastern United States. The company hauls shipments of coal products, chemicals, intermodal containers, and a diverse mix of other merchandise.