Company Profile

CSX is a $12 billion railroad operating in the eastern United States. On its 20,800 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal products (18% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (19%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (10%) and a diverse mix of other merchandise.CSX Corp is a railroad operating company with operations spread across the Eastern United States. The company hauls shipments of coal products, chemicals, intermodal containers, and a diverse mix of other merchandise.