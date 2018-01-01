Interactive Investor
CT Automotive Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:CTA) Share Price

CTA

CT Automotive Group Ordinary Shares

UK company

Consumer Cyclical

Auto Parts

Company Profile

CT Automotive Group PLC designs, develops, and supplies interior components for the global automotive industry. Customers include a few original equipment manufacturers and Tier One suppliers to OEMs. The group has an international manufacturing footprint with the majority of the production across three sites in China with additional sites in the UK, Czech Republic and Turkey, as well as an engineering design office in India.

LSE:CTA

GB00BMHYGR77

GBX

Latest CTA News

23 December

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Libertine and CT Automotive rise on market debut

23 December

IN BRIEF: CT Automotive shares rise 12% on AIM debut

20 December

Car interiors firm CT Automotive raises GBP34 million in IPO on AIM

