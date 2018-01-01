CT Automotive Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:CTA) Share Price

CTA
CT Automotive Group Ordinary Shares
UK company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Parts
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
CT Automotive Group PLC designs, develops, and supplies interior components for the global automotive industry. Customers include a few original equipment manufacturers and Tier One suppliers to OEMs. The group has an international manufacturing footprint with the majority of the production across three sites in China with additional sites in the UK, Czech Republic and Turkey, as well as an engineering design office in India.
LSE:CTA
GB00BMHYGR77
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest CTA NewsGo to All News >
CTA Regulatory News
Currently there are no regulatory news articles available for this instrument. Visit our news hub news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance New