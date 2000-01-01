Company Profile

Ctac NV is a business and cloud integrator which provides a broad portfolio of systems, administration, and products (SAP) and Microsoft solutions on the cloud. It also provides business consultancy, managed services, project, learning, and secondment services. The company provides its services to the retail, manufacturing, wholesale, third-party logistics, and consumer products industries. The key product of the company is xv retail suite. The company classifies its business under geographical segment that includes the Netherlands, Belgium, and France and Others. The Netherlands region generates maximum revenue for the company.