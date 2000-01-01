CTI Logistics Ltd (ASX:CLX)

APAC company
Market Info - CLX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLX

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:CLX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000CLX8

Company Profile

CTI Logistics Ltd is an integrated shipping and logistics company. It is organized into four operating segments, being Transport, Logistics, Property and Other. The Transport Services segment includes the provision of the courier, taxi truck, parcel distribution and fleet management. Logistics services include the provision of warehousing and distribution, specialised flooring logistics, supply-based management services and document storage services. Property segment includes rental of owner-occupied and investment property. Other segment is engaged in the provision of security services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Logistics segment.CTI Logistics Ltd is engaged in the provision of logistics and transport services, rental of property, manufacturing of plastic products and provision of security services.

