Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth Inc is a Florida-based real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.3 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States. Its portfolio of assets consists of Income Properties Portfolio, Subsurface Interests, and Commercial Loan Investments.Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. Principally, it owns and manages commercial real estate properties in the United States.