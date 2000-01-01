CTP NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:CTPNV)

European company
Market Info - CTPNV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTPNV

  • Market Cap€6.908bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CTPNV
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - Development
  • Currency
  • ISINNL00150006R6

Company Profile

CTP NV is the full-service commercial real estate developer managing and delivering custom-built, high-tech business parks throughout Central and Eastern Europe. A vast majority of its revenue is earned through rental income.

Latest CTPNV news

