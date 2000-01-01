Company Profile

CTS Corp operates in the electronics industry. The company is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. It designs, manufacture, and sell a broad line of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in China; Singapore; Czech Republic; Taiwan, and other countries.CTS Corp is a designer and manufacturer of electronic components and actuators to OEMs in the automotive, communications, medical, defense and aerospace, industrial and computer markets. The company manufactures products in North America, Europe and Asia.