CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (XETRA:EVD)

European company
Market Info - EVD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EVD

  • Market Cap€3.941bn
  • SymbolXETRA:EVD
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005470306

Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is a diversified media company that focuses on the ticketing market. The business is divided into two segments, ticketing, and live entertainment. The ticketing segment produces, sells, and distributes tickets for a variety of leisure-based events. The company sells tickets for concerts, sports, theater events, and provides travel services as well. The live entertainment business segment plans and organizes tour events, largely for music-based concerts. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is in the ticketing and live entertainment market. It produces, sells, and distributes tickets for a variety of leisure-based events. The company also organizes tour events, largely for music-based concerts.

