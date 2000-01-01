Company Profile

CTT Systems AB manufactures humidity control systems for aircraft. The company offers a Zonal Drying system which prevents condensation within an aircraft during humidification. Its Cair system humidifies cabin air. The company's product line also includes various humidifiers. It sells its products to aircraft manufacturers and transportation companies. The group's products, Zonal Drying System and Cair create conditions facilitating improved profitability and flight safety as well as considerably enhanced comfort for passengers and cabin personnel. CTT supplies these systems to aircraft manufacturers for installation during the production of new aircraft and to airlines for existing aircraft fleets.CTT Systems AB is a technology company, operating in the aviation industry. It solves moisture problems in aircrafts by preventing the creation of condensation between the cabin and the aircraft's outer skin.