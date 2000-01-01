CTT Systems AB (OMX:CTT)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CTT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CTT
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:CTT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINSE0000418923
Company Profile
CTT Systems AB manufactures humidity control systems for aircraft. The company offers a Zonal Drying system which prevents condensation within an aircraft during humidification. Its Cair system humidifies cabin air. The company's product line also includes various humidifiers. It sells its products to aircraft manufacturers and transportation companies. The group's products, Zonal Drying System and Cair create conditions facilitating improved profitability and flight safety as well as considerably enhanced comfort for passengers and cabin personnel. CTT supplies these systems to aircraft manufacturers for installation during the production of new aircraft and to airlines for existing aircraft fleets.CTT Systems AB is a technology company, operating in the aviation industry. It solves moisture problems in aircrafts by preventing the creation of condensation between the cabin and the aircraft's outer skin.