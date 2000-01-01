CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CUBE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CUBE
- Market Cap$6.004bn
- SymbolNYSE:CUBE
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINUS2296631094
Company Profile
CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. Its portfolio consists of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers.