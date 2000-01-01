Company Profile

Cubic Corp is an international provider of systems and solutions for the mass transit and global defense markets. It uses three segments for financial reporting: Cubic transportation systems, Cubic mission solutions, and Cubic global defense systems. The company integrates payment and information solutions for travel applications. It allows people to choose a cost- and time-effective way to travel and helps transportation authorities manage demand across entire networks. The global defense segments provide training and operational support for multiple branches of the U.S. military. Approximately half of the total revenue is derived from the United States, with the United Kingdom and Australia also producing material sales.Cubic Corp caters to the defense industry. It designs and develops of technology systems and products, which are made to suit defense requirements.