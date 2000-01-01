Cue Biopharma Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CUE)

North American company
Market Info - CUE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CUE

  • Market Cap$356.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CUE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS22978P1066

Company Profile

Cue Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders.

