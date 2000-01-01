Company Profile

Cue Energy Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. Its geographical segments include Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and the United States of America. The company derives a majority of revenue from Indonesia region. Its project portfolio consists of Carnarvon Basin, Taranaki Basin, East Java basin, Kutei basin, and Central Sumatra basin.