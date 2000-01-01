Company Profile

Cuentas Inc is a FinTech e-banking and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology aimed at providing solutions for the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic and Latino population. Its services include mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer-to-peer money transferring, and providing access to bank accounts for customers who previously could not obtain bank accounts. The proprietary Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card provides holders with a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content.NEXT Group Holdings Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, engages in the business of using proprietary technology & certain licensed technology to provide telecommunications and telecommunications mobility and remittance solutions in emerging markets.